Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Historic post office mural to be placed on stamp

FLORENCE — A historic piece of art that has adorned the post office in Florence for decades will soon be memorialized on a stamp.

The mural of antelope in the office was created in 1939 and was commissioned by President Franklin D. Roosevelt during the depression years

Florence’s mural is one of 5 in post offices across the country to be featured on postage stamps.

Local Postmaster Mary Nachreiner calls it an honor saying, “we were able to have this painted in the post office and we really look forward to all the people that want to check it out, we are very proud and we are hoping it would be good for the community as well.”

These special stamps will be available until April 10th.

Monica Gouty

Monica Gouty

Monica Gouty has worked as a news producer for KOAA-TV for 10 years.
More News
Police want help finding two wanted men

Police want help finding two wanted men

4:46 pm
Historic post office mural to be placed on stamp

Historic post office mural to be placed on stamp

4:41 pm
Weather pattern creates hidden dangers outdoors

Weather pattern creates hidden dangers outdoors

4:37 pm
Police want help finding two wanted men
Covering Colorado

Police want help finding two wanted men

Historic post office mural to be placed on stamp
Covering Colorado

Historic post office mural to be placed on stamp

Weather pattern creates hidden dangers outdoors
Covering Colorado

Weather pattern creates hidden dangers outdoors

Scroll to top
Skip to content