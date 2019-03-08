Historic post office mural to be placed on stamp

FLORENCE — A historic piece of art that has adorned the post office in Florence for decades will soon be memorialized on a stamp.

The mural of antelope in the office was created in 1939 and was commissioned by President Franklin D. Roosevelt during the depression years

Florence’s mural is one of 5 in post offices across the country to be featured on postage stamps.

Local Postmaster Mary Nachreiner calls it an honor saying, “we were able to have this painted in the post office and we really look forward to all the people that want to check it out, we are very proud and we are hoping it would be good for the community as well.”

These special stamps will be available until April 10th.