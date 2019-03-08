Denver Police seek suspect, possible victims in sex assaults on men

DENVER – Police are asking for help identifying a Hispanic man believed to be a suspect in several sex assaults upon men in the lower downtown area since 2013.

Denver Police did not release any surveillance images of the suspect or a sketch. The only description available from victims is that of a Hispanic male with dark or salt and pepper colored hair, a high-pitched voice, and using both English and Spanish when talking to his victims. The most recent vehicle description is a tan minivan.

The suspect reportedly poses as a driver in the area right as bars begin to close and a little afterwards. The victims told police they were sexually assaulted in the man’s vehicle.

Investigators do not believe the suspect is targeting victims based on their sexual preference. They are concerned many more men have fallen victim to the attacker and did not report the incident to police.

Potential victims are asked to contact the Denver Police Department’s Sex Crime Unit at 720-913-6040 or visit SeekthenSpeak.org to report anonymously.

If you have information about the suspect, call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-7867.