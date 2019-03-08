Contract talks break down between King Soopers workers, Kroger

DENVER – The union representing King Soopers and City Market employees in Colorado said members will “likely” vote to strike after contract negotiations broke down Thursday night.

The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 said employers walked out of negotiations. The UFCW Local 7 said the contract proposal it is voting on “will damage their ability to care for their families and serve their customers.”

The current contract between workers and the company ended January 12, 2019 and Local 7 and negotiations began several weeks before that.

The union is asking for more pay raises, more full-time jobs and more sick leave. The UFCW represents more than 12,000 employees who work at the 109 King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado.