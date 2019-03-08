Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Contract talks break down between King Soopers workers, Kroger

DENVER – The union representing King Soopers and City Market employees in Colorado said members will “likely” vote to strike after contract negotiations broke down Thursday night.

The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 said employers walked out of negotiations. The UFCW Local 7 said the contract proposal it is voting on “will damage their ability to care for their families and serve their customers.”

The current contract between workers and the company ended January 12, 2019 and Local 7 and negotiations began several weeks before that.

The union is asking for more pay raises, more full-time jobs and more sick leave.  The UFCW represents more than 12,000 employees who work at the 109 King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
More News
High winds later today & tonight with a light mix of rain and snow through the evening

High winds later today & tonight with a light mix of rain and snow through the evening

6:39 am
Lanes blocked after serious crash at Platte and Union in Colorado Springs

Lanes blocked after serious crash at Platte and Union in Colorado Springs

6:08 am
Contract talks break down between King Soopers workers, Kroger

Contract talks break down between King Soopers workers, Kroger

5:55 am
High winds later today & tonight with a light mix of rain and snow through the evening
Weather

High winds later today & tonight with a light mix of rain and snow through the evening

Lanes blocked after serious crash at Platte and Union in Colorado Springs
Breaking News

Lanes blocked after serious crash at Platte and Union in Colorado Springs

Contract talks break down between King Soopers workers, Kroger
Covering Colorado

Contract talks break down between King Soopers workers, Kroger

Scroll to top
Skip to content