Colorado State Fair changes admission prices for youth, adults

PUEBLO – If you’re headed to the Colorado State Fair this year you’ll be shelling out a few more bucks to get in.

While the price for youth is dropping from $7 to $6, the admission price for adults is increasing from $10 to $12.

Colorado State Fair General Manager Scott Stoller said, “It’s been $10 for about 10 years.”

It’s been a long-standing admission price at the Colorado State Fair, but it’s time for a change. Stoller said a lot of aspects of the fair have increased in cost over the last 10 years, one of the biggest being labor.

“As minimum wage has increased, which I think most people know over the last five years that’s gone up a significant amount, that obviously has impacted the cost of promoting the fair.”

He said he doesn’t want the fair to get behind.

“The last thing we want to do is be in a position where we have to increase the admission $8…we want to make sure people know that we’re not trying to increase the rate to get more money. That’s not the goal of this.”

What do residents like Trish Barr think about this $2 increase?

“I know that seems like a lot in some people’s minds especially in a town like this.” However, she said she understands that everywhere things are becoming more expensive.

Steven Thompson said, “Gotta get used to it and it wouldn’t keep me from going that’s for sure.”

While the fair is bumping up its admission price for adults it is offering a new $3 off coupon this year which Stoller said can be used most days of the week. That deal is being made through a local retailer.