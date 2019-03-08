Briargate Salsa Brava to close, will reopen as Urban Egg

COLORADO SPRINGS – A Colorado Springs Mexican restaurant will close later in March, and reopen as a daytime brunch eatery.

Rocky Mountain Restaurant Group plans to transition Salsa Brava Fresh Mexican Grill, located at 9420 Briar Village Pt. in Briarge, into its breakfast concept Urban Egg. The last day it will be open as Salsa Brava Briargate will be on Saturday, March 23. Owners hope to re-open in early May.

Rocky Mountain Restaurant Group owners called the decision “bittersweet,” and said they made the decision due to changes in the Mexican restaurant landscape in the 14 years since the restaurant opened. “Restaurants are currently experiencing rising operating costs, increased competition and shifting consumer trends,” said Randy Price, who owns the group with his wife Liz. “We have wanted to introduce breakfast in the Briargate community for several years as we feel this is an under-served segment in this area,” he continued.

Two Salsa Brava locations will remain open in Colorado Springs: at 802 Village Center Dr. in Rockrimmon, and at Powers & Dublin. Both are only five miles from the Briargate locations. Price says the restaurant group hopes to retain all staff throughout the transition, and will shift employees to other locations during the construction period.

Salsa Brava’s support for local non-profit organizations is expected to continue, including a partnership with News5 to honor outstanding teachers in Southern Colorado with the Teachers First Program.

Starting Monday, March 11, Salsa Brava Briargate will feature a “Farewell Fiesta” to recognize the sentimental factor of loyal guests. That will include throwback specials with past menu favorites, in-store and Instagram giveaways, and more. More details are available on Salsa Brava’s social media pages and on its website.