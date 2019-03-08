As the mountain snow piles up, the Ski Shop stays busy

COLORADO SPRINGS – Southern Colorado has seen its fair share of snow this season, and ski shops are seeing lots of business.

The Ski Shop tells us that skier and boarders can’t resist the great snow conditions and they are staying busy.

“The snow is incredible right now,” said Maui Matt who works at the store. “It’s the best it’s been in a long time.”

But with all the snow comes danger. On Friday there was an in-bounds avalanche at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Grant Shields, of Asheville, North Carolina, says he was on an expert run called Whale’s Tail when he heard a pop and saw a seam open in the snow. The 18-year-old says a wall of snow hit him and his friends, who were able to make swimming motions to stay on top of the slide.

Shields described the experience as “the scariest thing that ever happened to me.”

No was injured in the slide. The resort says that they are focused on snow safety across the resort, including in the area of the avalanche.

When it comes to hitting the slopes, Maui Matt has a simple piece of advice.

“Get out there and enjoy that great Colorado snow, and stay in bounds,” he said.