Pueblo Community College helping hungry students

PUEBLO – A college in Pueblo wants to help feed hungry students.

Pueblo Community College is offering free meals to people 18 years and younger, as part of a federal program the college has joined.

Students can receive breakfast, lunch, and a snack at Pueblo Joe’s.

“We want to make sure that we can do just about anything that they can so they can have the food that they need, said business manager Brian Estrada. “That they are able to keep on doing what they do because some kids do go without eating lunch or eating breakfast ad this is one way we can help.”

For more information about the program call Pueblo Community College or visit the college’s community center.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
10:57 pm
10:44 pm
10:35 pm
