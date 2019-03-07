Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police looking for person of interest concerning shooting outside Pueblo McDonald’s

Person of interest
Pueblo Police consider this man a person of interest in the case of a man shot and killed outside a McDonald’s.

PUEBLO – Police are asking for help finding the man in the above photograph who was seen leaving the area of the McDonald’s in the Midtown Shopping Center on February 27th after 29-year-old Travis Elifritz was shot and killed.

According to investigators, Elifritz was with the as yet unidentified man when they approached a gold Ford Expedition in the drive-thru.  Immediately after Elifritz was mortally wounded, the second man walked away and into the Express Employment agency. He is considered a ‘person of interest’ at this point.

The driver of the Expedition sped off from the scene. Officers later found it abandoned on W. 18th St.  A description of a possible suspect in the case has not been released.

If anyone has information you are encouraged to contact Sergeant Purvis at 719-553-2426, rpurvis@pueblo.us or contact the Pueblo Police Department.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or
www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible
for a cash reward.

 

Abandoned Expedition
Abandoned Expedition
Benjamin Lloyd

Benjamin Lloyd

Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5. Email - blloyd@koaa.com Twitter: @Ben_L_Lloyd​
More News
Pueblo contractor exposed by News 5 Investigates pleads guilty in court to felony theft charges

Pueblo contractor exposed by News 5 Investigates pleads guilty in court to felony theft charges

3:58 pm
What’s open and closed: Extreme avalanche danger forces road closures

What’s open and closed: Extreme avalanche danger forces road closures

3:35 pm
Police looking for person of interest concerning shooting outside Pueblo McDonald’s

Police looking for person of interest concerning shooting outside Pueblo McDonald’s

3:27 pm
Pueblo contractor exposed by News 5 Investigates pleads guilty in court to felony theft charges
News5 Investigates

Pueblo contractor exposed by News 5 Investigates pleads guilty in court to felony theft charges

What’s open and closed: Extreme avalanche danger forces road closures
Covering Colorado

What’s open and closed: Extreme avalanche danger forces road closures

Police looking for person of interest concerning shooting outside Pueblo McDonald’s
Covering Colorado

Police looking for person of interest concerning shooting outside Pueblo McDonald’s

Scroll to top
Skip to content