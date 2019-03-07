Police looking for person of interest concerning shooting outside Pueblo McDonald’s

PUEBLO – Police are asking for help finding the man in the above photograph who was seen leaving the area of the McDonald’s in the Midtown Shopping Center on February 27th after 29-year-old Travis Elifritz was shot and killed.

According to investigators, Elifritz was with the as yet unidentified man when they approached a gold Ford Expedition in the drive-thru. Immediately after Elifritz was mortally wounded, the second man walked away and into the Express Employment agency. He is considered a ‘person of interest’ at this point.

The driver of the Expedition sped off from the scene. Officers later found it abandoned on W. 18th St. A description of a possible suspect in the case has not been released.

If anyone has information you are encouraged to contact Sergeant Purvis at 719-553-2426, rpurvis@pueblo.us or contact the Pueblo Police Department.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or

www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible

for a cash reward.