Police investigating after person was shot in the face in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs police said a person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the face by an “unknown suspect” late Wednesday night.

Police said responded around 11 p.m. near the intersection of N. Nevada Avenue and Fillmore Street. Officers said the victim was taken to the hospital, but his injuries are not considered serious.

CSPD said he was not cooperative with officers and provided conflicting information about where the incident occurred.

Officers said they haven’t been able to locate any witnesses to the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re encouraged to call 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.