Pueblo police find missing man who left Parkview Medical Center

Karl Reed
Photo of Karl Reed (Pueblo police)

UPDATE: Pueblo police said they found a missing man due to some quick thinking by communications staff and responding officers.

Captain Tom Rummel said communications staff called stores that were open 24 hours to ask if they had seen Reed. A clerk at the Seven-11 near Elizabeth and Highway 50 said a man matching Reed’s description was in their parking lot.

When two officers arrived, they found Reed trying to cross Highway 50. They made contact with him and brought him back to Parkview Medical Center.

ORIGINAL STORY – Pueblo police tweeted that they’re looking for a man who disappeared after leaving Parkview Medical Center early Thursday morning.

Police are asking for help to find 67-year-old Karl Reed. Reed is described as a 5’11 man who weighs about 160-170 pounds. He has white hair and a full beard. Police said Reed’s hair is a little longer than in the photo they provided. He was also wearing a blue letterman-style jacket.

PPD Captain Tom Rummel said Reed was last seen in the area of 8th and Grand, but he didn’t return to his home on the south side of the city. He left Parkview around 1 a.m. Thursday.

If you see Reed, call Pueblo police at 719-553-2502.

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
