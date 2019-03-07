Memorial Hospital patients get special visitors

COLORADO SPRINGS – Some special visitors for patients at Memorial Hospital North Thursday.

The Broncos Cheerleaders, Miles the mascot, and former wide receiver Ed McCaffrey brought one of the team’s Super Bowl trophies to help lift the spirits of patients and staff.

One Bronco fan, who is also a new mom, says the visit is special. “This is really exciting,” said Jules Meeker. “I think this is how her life is gonna be, miss Opall Grace. I have a feeling.”

The group also posed for pictures with staff and visitors in the hospital lobby.