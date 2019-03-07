Avalanche causes ‘large gas leak’ near Copper Mountain, extends I-70 closure

COPPER MOUNTAIN – Authorities say an avalanche behind the Conoco station at Copper Mountain is what caused a gas leak that prompted evacuations and road closures Thursday morning.

There are no evacuations happening at the ski resort because of the leak. Colorado State Patrol had previously tweeted that evacuations were underway in the area.

Summit County Fire said Xcel energy is expecting to shut off gas soon, but until the gas leak is stopped, highways will remain closed. No injuries were reported.

The leak, which happened around 5 a.m., means I-70’s previous closure for an avalanche on Vail Pass has been extended to Frisco for westbound travel.

RELATED: Colorado Avalanche Information Center warns of ‘historic’ avalanche danger

Highway 91, which was the alternate route due to the I-70 closure is now also closed in both directions.

Eastbound traffic was already being held in Vail due to heavy snowfall and safety conditions on Vail Pass. State Patrol tweeted that the interstate will likely be closed in that are through mid-morning due to avalanche mitigation work that needs to happen in the area.

Copper Mountain tweeted that it will have a delayed opening Thursday morning due to the road closures and events.