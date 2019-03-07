Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Giuseppe’s Old Depot gets ready for auction, while Borriello Brothers is cleared out

COLORADO SPRINGS – Two Colorado Spring businesses getting rid of their stuff.

Buyers gathered Thursday at Borriello Brothers Pizza in 8th St. It’s one of the stores shuttered by the Colorado Department of Revenue for back taxes.

“The Department of Revenue does not usually like to go to auction,” said Shannon Schur with Schur Success Group. “They will try to work with the people that are behind in their taxes, but sometimes the amount gets to be so high that it’s hard.”

Two other locations are also being liquidated, the restaurant in Fountain and the location at Powers and Research in Colorado Springs.

Giuseppe’s Old Depot is also holding an auction and getting rid of all kinds of historic and special items. Ross Auctions says collectors should expect to find some special things inside.

“There’s some train whistles, some railroad lights, there are photographs around,” said Thomas Langeland with Ross Auction. “I love the cherubs that come out of the old theater downtown.”

The auction at the old depot at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 16. A preview will be held the day before. The auction is free and open to the public.

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay produces the 6 p.m. newscasts on News 5. She has worked in Southern Colorado since Oct. 2016.
7:15 pm
