Former site of methadone clinic showcases new event venue

MONUMENT – The old site of what was supposed to be a methadone clinic in Monument opened its doors today with a very different look.

The site on Front Street now features a brand new event venue named Hearth House.

Its cottage, courtyard, and patio are designed to accommodate wedding parties and other large gatherings.

The building owner hopes it’ll revamp the historic downtown district.

Thursday’s grand opening showcased different vendors for services like catering and floral arrangements.

Back in 2015, it was the proposed site of a methadone clinic but that deal ended up falling through, which left room for a new business.

“The town spoke up and said ‘we’d rather have something else,’ and hopefully we’re that,” said building owner Chris Mikulas.

“We’re just making lemonade and trying to turn what could’ve been a situation that was not the best into one that everyone can enjoy.”

Rental rates range from $2,500 to $5,000.

The whole venue can accommodate nearly 300 people.

The Town of Monument stopped the methadone clinic from being built by paying the company behind it as part of a court settlement.