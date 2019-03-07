2 injured in suspected propane explosion at home under construction

EL PASO COUNTY – A home explosion in El Paso County injures two people at a home under construction along Highway 24 between Peyton and Calhan.

Fire crews got the call just after 9:00 a.m. Upon arrival they found the garage door and all the windows in the home were blown out. A propane explosion is suspected.

Two people at the home at the time of the explosion only have minor injuries.

