2 injured in suspected propane explosion at home under construction

EL PASO COUNTY – A home explosion in El Paso County injures two people at a home under construction along Highway 24 between Peyton and Calhan.
Fire crews got the call just after 9:00 a.m. Upon arrival they found the garage door and all the windows in the home were blown out. A propane explosion is suspected.
Two people at the home at the time of the explosion only have minor injuries.
News5’s Jessica Barreto is on scene gathering more information.
Calhan Fire Dept. confirms a possible propane explosion happened inside this home in #Calhan on 24000 block of Hwy 24. 2 people transported to hospital. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/HIGrWG86q5
