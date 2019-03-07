Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
2 injured in suspected propane explosion at home under construction

Highway 24 home explosion
Fire crews suspect a propane explosion heavily damaged the home under construction. (KOAA)

EL PASO COUNTY – A home explosion in El Paso County injures two people at a home under construction along Highway 24 between Peyton and Calhan.

Fire crews got the call just after 9:00 a.m. Upon arrival they found the garage door and all the windows in the home were blown out.  A propane explosion is suspected.

Two people at the home at the time of the explosion only have minor injuries.

News5’s Jessica Barreto is on scene gathering more information.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
