One person injured in early morning accident in Pueblo

PUEBLO – One person suffered serious injuries after an accident at Pueblo Blvd. & Aster St. Thursday morning.  Pueblo Police say one of the drivers has been transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Right now westbound lanes of the boulevard are closed.

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
Colorado Avalanche Information Center warns of ‘historic’ avalanche danger

6:55 am
Avalanche causes ‘large gas leak’ near Copper Mountain, extends I-70 closure

6:12 am
Warm and windy again today with isolated lunch-time showers

6:04 am
Colorado Avalanche Information Center warns of ‘historic’ avalanche danger

Warm and windy again today with isolated lunch-time showers
