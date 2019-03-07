One person injured in early morning accident in Pueblo

Officers are on scene at Pueblo Blvd. & Aster with a serious injury accident. Westbound lanes of the Blvd. are closed. One driver has been transported to the hospital by ambulance. Traffic officers are en route. pic.twitter.com/fVzpWciJWz — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) March 7, 2019

PUEBLO – One person suffered serious injuries after an accident at Pueblo Blvd. & Aster St. Thursday morning. Pueblo Police say one of the drivers has been transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Right now westbound lanes of the boulevard are closed.