Colorado Avalanche Information Center warns of ‘historic’ avalanche danger

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) warned of “historic avalanche danger” around the central mountains of Colorado following recent heavy snow.

In a tweet Thursday morning, the CAIC raised its avalanche danger scale to “extreme.” That scale warns that major avalanches are very likely and natural and man-made avalanches are “certain.”

The avalanche warning is for the Vail, Summit County, Sawatch, Gunnison and Aspen zones.

The warning comes after yet another avalanche spilled snow onto I-70 early Thursday morning at Vail Pass. I-70 had been covered by multiple avalanches Sunday afternoon east of Copper Mountain.

Meanwhile, the Front Range, the San Juan, Steamboat and High Mesa zones were upgraded to 4/5 on the avalanche scale.

That means large avalanches are possible in many areas.