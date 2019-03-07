Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Arapahoe Basin closed today with upper mountain closures at Breckenridge

Breckenridge
17 inches of snow at Breckenridge, photo by Hayden Arscott

Around foot or more of snow fell across Summit and Eagle counties over the last 24 hours, wreaking havoc on I-70 from a new avalanche overnight on Vail Pass and causing a natural gas leak at Copper Mountain.

Extreme avalanche conditions have also caused a complete closure of A Basin ski area, as well as the high lifts at Breckenridge. A complete closure of A Basin is nearly unheard of, with the ski area saying they will be working closely with CDOT to manage the challenging situation.

Breckenridge has closed high lift operations for extreme avalanche risk, and lower level lifts may also be delayed.

Keystone has reported they are running normal operations, but some lifts are still being dug out as of 9:15 am.

Vail Snow Stake
Nearly 12 inches of snow this morning courtesy of Vail resort

I-70 and several surrounding roads and mountain passes either remain closed or dangerous today, so travel to most ski resorts and areas is considered dangerous and not advisable. Follow KOAA as well as CDOT for updates throughout the day.

Sam Schreier

Sam Schreier is a meteorologist at KOAA in Colorado Springs Email: sschreier@koaa.com
