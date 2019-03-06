War Dog Memorial 5K run honors K-9 vets

FORT CARSON – The War Dog Memorial Run kicks off this Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Iron Horse Sports and Fitness Center.

The event will honor K-9 veterans and their handlers and is open to all Department of Defense I.D. card holders and their guests.

If you register online by March 7, you can receive the early bird special of $15 per person. Same day registration costs $20 per person.

Dogs and children can participate for free.

The festivities will feature working dog demonstrations by Fort Carson Department of Emergency Services, caricature artists, paw painting, a bounce house for kids, and a DJ.

The race route is on asphalt and dirt terrain. Dogs must remain on leashes.

Any dog who shows aggression or presents a threat to people or other dogs will be removed from the event.

A stone marker sitting in Memorial Park was going to be the state’s first permanent memorial to war dogs but was stolen earlier this year. It was later found in the park broken to pieces.

The War Dog Memorial Colorado was started by a husband and wife team in Colorado Springs and the stone marker was a gift to show the progress being made in getting a permanent bronze statue at the site.

The group still needs $46,000 to reach its $200,000 goal.