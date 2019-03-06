Two Aurora schools locked down as police investigate threat

AURORA – Praire Middle School and Overland High School were on lockdown this afternoon after police received a Snapchat threat of a juvenile holding a gun, who is now being detained with another two other juveniles.

Police are being led to the location of the gun that is reportedly not at the school.

Initial information led police to believe the gun is a toy but that has not yet been confirmed.

Both schools are no longer on lockdown but police are still securing the perimeter. There is no threat inside either building and everyone is safe.

We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated.