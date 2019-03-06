Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Two Aurora schools locked down as police investigate threat

AURORA – Praire Middle School and Overland High School were on lockdown this afternoon after police received a Snapchat threat of a juvenile holding a gun, who is now being detained with another two other juveniles.

Police are being led to the location of the gun that is reportedly not at the school.

Initial information led police to believe the gun is a toy but that has not yet been confirmed.

Both schools are no longer on lockdown but police are still securing the perimeter. There is no threat inside either building and everyone is safe.

We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated.

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
More News
Two Aurora schools locked down as police investigate threat

Two Aurora schools locked down as police investigate threat

1:02 pm
Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche

Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche

12:12 pm
Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public

Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public

11:42 am
Two Aurora schools locked down as police investigate threat
Covering Colorado

Two Aurora schools locked down as police investigate threat

Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche
Covering Colorado

Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche

Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public
Covering Colorado

Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public

Scroll to top
Skip to content