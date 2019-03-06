Students can use medical marijuana in Pueblo Co. schools

PUEBLO – Schools in Pueblo County will now allow students to use marijuana at school, but there are restrictions.

The D-70 school board adopted a resolution Tuesday night that states students must have a medical marijuana card.

Students with medical cards can use non-smokeable products for medical purposes distributed through a parent or primary caregiver.

The district is aware that Colorado state law allows school personnel to administer medical marijuana but D-70 says they are not taking any chances.

As for Pueblo city schools, D-60 has a similar policy to D-70.