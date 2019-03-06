Red Cross to honor group after saving man’s life

DENVER – Six ordinary people are receiving a big honor this Friday.

On March 3, 2018, Dan Smoker and his 11-year-old grandson were hiking Castle Rock when Smoker fell off and landed 25 feet below.

Smoker was in critical, life-threating condition. He is lucky to be alive, and he has six people in particular to thank.

Due to the quick response of Michael Mann, Christian, Dylan, Max McCaffery, and Tifany and Chris Borgelt and their medical efforts, Smoker is still alive.

For their heroic and lifesaving acts, those six individuals will receive the Red Cross Life Saver Award at the American Red Cross Heros Soiree on Friday, March 8.

The Heroes Soiree is a celebration of the Red Cross spirit as exemplified in lifesaving heroes in Colorado. The Soiree is also the American Red Cross Mile High Area’s premier fundraiser event of the year.

All proceeds benefit local Red Cross services like disaster response, preparedness education, services to armed forces, and lifesaving training like CPR and First Aid.