Pueblo police asking for public’s help in robbery case

PUEBLO – Police need the public’s help to identify and find two suspects who robbed a store Tuesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., Pueblo police officers were called to JR’s Country Store at 615 Eagleridge Blvd. for a reported robbery.

Officers learned that two suspects had robbed the store, one was armed with a small black revolver with a brown wooden handle. The other suspect had a silver knife with a black handle.

Police released the following suspect descriptions:

Suspect one who was armed with the handgun is described as a white male with a tall, slender build, wearing a mask with yellow-tinted googles.

The second suspect who was armed with the knife is described as a white male with a short, thick build.

The two men are possibly driving a silver sedan or a dark SUV. They stole money and Marlboro Red cigarettes according to police.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP.