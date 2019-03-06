Monument town treasurer placed on leave amid investigation

MONUMENT — The woman who has served in a variety of positions for the town of Monument over the past several years is now on paid administrative leave amid a criminal investigation into the town’s finances.

During this Monday’s board meeting it was unanimously decided that treasurer Pam Smith should be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Mayor Don Wilson tells News 5 that right now Smith is not suspected of any wrongdoing right now, but board members decided it was best to place her on leave until the investigation is completed.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office confirmed in December that they were looking into financial records dating back more than a decade. Town leaders say they are cooperating fully.

