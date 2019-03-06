Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
It’s time to start thinking about your garden

FOUNTAIN – Experts say that now is the time to start thinking about your yards and gardens.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Spencer’s Lawn and Garden is hosting its annual “Garden Success Show” at its Fountain location.

At the event, there will be vendors, seminars, demonstrations, and experts on hand to answer questions.

Experts say the key to success is starting early.

“Doing our lawns, starting some seeds indoors, planning out our gardens. The soils are a little bit frozen right, but it won’t take long, two or three weeks,” said owner Mike Spencer.

The event is three, but you do need to sign up. You can find out more information and how to sign up here: http://spencersgardens.com/?page_id=1166

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
8:18 pm
8:17 pm
7:54 pm
