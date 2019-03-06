Help name the albino deer in Canon City

CANON CITY – Canon City wants your help in naming the now famous albino deer that lives in the city.

The mule deer has become a common site in the city.

In December of 2018, the city created a new ordinance that would prohibit “targeting, wounding, or killing the rare albino species.”

You can add your suggestions for a name on the city’s Facebook page, or comment on the city’s Instagram story poll.

