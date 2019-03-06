Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Help name the albino deer in Canon City

CANON CITY – Canon City wants your help in naming the now famous albino deer that lives in the city.

The mule deer has become a common site in the city.

In December of 2018, the city created a new ordinance that would prohibit “targeting, wounding, or killing the rare albino species.”

You can add your suggestions for a name on the city’s Facebook page, or comment on the city’s Instagram story poll.

RELATED:

Canon City approves changes to deer hunt to address excess population, protect albino deer

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
Election Watch: Colorado Springs Issue 1 – CSFD Collective Bargaining

Election Watch: Colorado Springs Issue 1 – CSFD Collective Bargaining

8:18 pm
It’s time to start thinking about your garden

It’s time to start thinking about your garden

8:17 pm
Help name the albino deer in Canon City

Help name the albino deer in Canon City

7:54 pm
Election Watch: Colorado Springs Issue 1 – CSFD Collective Bargaining
News

Election Watch: Colorado Springs Issue 1 – CSFD Collective Bargaining

It’s time to start thinking about your garden
Covering Colorado

It’s time to start thinking about your garden

Help name the albino deer in Canon City
Covering Colorado

Help name the albino deer in Canon City

Scroll to top
Skip to content