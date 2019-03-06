Colorado Springs receives funding for largest neighborhood park renovation in city history

COLORADO SPRINGS – Thanks to a grant from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), Panorama Park in the southeastern Colorado Springs will soon receive the largest neighborhood park renovation in the city’s history.

The city made the announcement Wednesday afternoon and said the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department will receive $350,000 to upgrade the 13.5-acre park.

The city said planners have engaged in a year-long process, along with several partners, to gather public input and develop designs for the park. Park Department employees will also seek additional community feedback about the park’s renovation this spring and summer.

Construction is planned to begin in 2020.

The city said that thus far, ideas for renovations have included a new playground, walking paths, lighting, and a community gathering space.

“We have heard from residents about how much they value Panorama Park and look forward to the final stage of planning for new amenities,” said parks director Karen Palus. “The upgrades will not only improve safety at the park but make it a wonderful destination for our community to gather, play and enjoy the outdoors.”

Additional support for park renovations comes from the Trust for Public Land and the Southeast RISE Coalition.

According to the city, more than 3,000 people live within a 10-minute walk of the park. It is also adjacent to Panorama Middle School.

Great Outdoors Colorado invests a portion of Colorado Lottery proceeds to help preserve and enhance the state’s park, trails, wildlife, rivers, and open space. According to the city, GOCO has invested $54.7 million in El Paso County, including the Legacy Loop and John Venezia Community Park.

You can find more information about park renovation here: https://coloradosprings.gov/panoramapark