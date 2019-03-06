Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Aspen voters approve redevelopment plan for ski area

ASPEN – Voters in the Colorado ski community of Aspen have narrowly approved a redevelopment plan that will increase the size of the resort’s base area.

The Aspen Times reported Tuesday that the Lift One plan was approved by a 26-vote margin of 1,555 to 1,529.

Aspen Skiing Company’s redevelopment proposal encompasses more than 320,000 feet (more than 97,500 meters) of commercial space including a time-share lodge that will add six condominiums to the base area and a luxury hotel that is expected to offer 81 additional rooms.

Proponents say the original Aspen Mountain base area will be revitalized with additions and renovations including a more accessible ski lift.

Opponents express concerns about increased traffic, a lack of affordable housing construction and the city’s $4.36 million contribution to the project.

(Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/)

Associated Press

Associated Press

Sanctuary movement raises question about enforcement of red flag bill

GOCO granting $350,000 to Panorama Park renovation in Colorado Springs

Arc of Pikes Peak Region campaigning to remove “r” word

