Arc of Pikes Peak Region campaigning to remove “r” word

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Arc of the Pikes Peak Region is campaigning to remove the “r” word when referring to people with disabilities.

Supporters gathered at the Arc Thrift Store at the Uintah Gardens Shopping Center Wednesday asking customers to sign a banner in support of ending the reference.

Supporters say it is a disrespectful and demeaning term.

The campaign was started nationally by the Special Olympics.

ARC, which stands for the Association of Retarded Citizens, is no longer an acronym that includes the “r” word.

