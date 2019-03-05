What voters need to know about Aprils’ city-wide election

COLORADO SPRINGS – If you are an active, registered voter, be on the lookout for your mail ballot.

Starting Friday, March 8, the City Clerk’s Office will begin mailing ballot packets for the 2019 general municipal election in April.

If you have not received your ballot by March 13, contact the City Clerk’s Office.

Voters will elect a mayor, vote on three at-large city council seats and one ballot issue concerning firefighters’ collective bargaining rights.

All mail ballots must be returned by election day on April 2.

You can drop off your ballot at the City Clerk’s Office or any 24/7 drop-off locations across the city.

The clerk’s office will also have drive-up curbside ballot drop-off available on election day from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. from southbound Nevada Ave. and westbound Colorado Ave.

The Colorado Springs Senior Center and the YMCA Southeast Family Armed Services Center ballot drop-off locations will be open March 11 through April 2.

If you mail your ballot, you should allow at least seven days for the ballot to reach the City Clerk’s Office.

Click here to view a sample ballot.