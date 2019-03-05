Video shows avalanche mitigation above Berthoud Pass

BERTHOUD PASS – Tuesday, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) shared incredible video of avalanche mitigation work being done above Berthoud Pass.

The video, seen above, shows a wall of snow rushing down the Disney slide path, which is above Berthoud pass on US 40.

According to CAIC, this avalanche path hasn’t hit the road since 1957.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and CAIC work hard to mitigate avalanche risk to drivers on Colorado’s highways.

You can find more Colorado avalanche information here: colorado.gov/avalanche