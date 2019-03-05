Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Video shows avalanche mitigation above Berthoud Pass

BERTHOUD PASS – Tuesday, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) shared incredible video of avalanche mitigation work being done above Berthoud Pass.

The video, seen above, shows a wall of snow rushing down the Disney slide path, which is above Berthoud pass on US 40.

According to CAIC, this avalanche path hasn’t hit the road since 1957.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and CAIC work hard to mitigate avalanche risk to drivers on Colorado’s highways.

You can find more Colorado avalanche information here:  colorado.gov/avalanche

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
Fountain Police seek public’s help in locating man wanted for Sexual Assault on a Child

Fountain Police seek public’s help in locating man wanted for Sexual Assault on a Child

4:13 pm
Teen tells Senate why he defied his mom to get vaccinated

Teen tells Senate why he defied his mom to get vaccinated

3:40 pm
Video shows avalanche mitigation above Berthoud Pass

Video shows avalanche mitigation above Berthoud Pass

3:16 pm
Fountain Police seek public’s help in locating man wanted for Sexual Assault on a Child
Covering Colorado

Fountain Police seek public’s help in locating man wanted for Sexual Assault on a Child

Teen tells Senate why he defied his mom to get vaccinated
News

Teen tells Senate why he defied his mom to get vaccinated

Video shows avalanche mitigation above Berthoud Pass
Covering Colorado

Video shows avalanche mitigation above Berthoud Pass

Scroll to top
Skip to content