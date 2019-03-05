The 2019/ 2020 ski season starts now, here’s a look at your pass options

COLORADO SPRINGS – Ski season is still going strong in the Colorado mountains, but now is the time to start thinking about next season.
Two major ski passes are on sale now, the Ikon Pass and the Epic Pass, and there’s a third entering the market new for the 2019/ 2020 season, the Arapahoe Basin pass.
Arapahoe Basin Season Pass
Earlier this year A-Basin announced that it was splitting from the Vail Resorts Epic Pass and would be offering it’s own pass. The cat is out of the bag and we now know that two different passes will be made available, the full season pass and the midweek pass. Right now there is no new partnership to announce.
Full Season Pass
Adult (ages 9-69): $399
Youth (ages 15-18): $279
Child (ages 6-14): $179
Child pass add-on (ages 6-14): $99
Midweek Pass (Monday- Friday)
Adult (ages 9-69): $299
Youth (ages 15-18): $219
Child (ages 6-14): $129
Child pass add-on (ages 6-14): $99
Pass Details
No black out dates
Unlimited discounted single-day lift tickets for family and friends
10% off food and beverage
10% off retails purchases at Arapahoe Sports
Three ski days at Taos Ski Valley (full season passes only)
Passes are on sale now and can be purchased at arapahoebasin.com or by calling 888-ARAPAHOE.
Epic Day Pass
Also new this year, Vail Resorts’ Epic Day Pass. The pass is customizable and is perfect or skiers or boarders who may not need an unlimited pass. Guests can pick anywhere from one to seven days on the slopes. Vail Resorts says that this new pass could offer a discount of up to 50 percent off of lift ticket window prices.
“With Epic for Everyone, we are excited to provide all of our guests with the value, flexibility and convenience that come with being a pass holder,” said Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts.
Colorado resorts includes in the Epic Day Pass include Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Crested Butte. Anyone purchasing four or more days also gets access to Telluride.
Prices start at $106 for adults and goes up to $731.
|Type of Pass
|Adult Pricing
|Epic 1-Day Restricted Pass
|$106
|Epic 1-Day Pass
|$125
|Epic 2-Day Restricted Pass
|$206
|Epic 2-Day Pass
|$242
|Epic 3-Day Restricted Pass
|$300
|Epic 3-Day Pass
|$352
|Epic 4-Day Restricted Pass
|$388
|Epic 4-Day Pass
|$456
|Epic 5-Day Restricted Pass
|$470
|Epic 5-Day Pass
|$553
|Epic 6-Day Restricted Pass
|$548
|Epic 6-Day Pass
|$645
|Epic 7-Day Restricted Pass
|$621
|Epic 7-Day Pass
|$731
The Epic Daily Pass along with the Epic Pass are on sale now. You can buy early with $49 dollars down and the remainder of your balance will be due in the fall. An Epic Pass will run you $939 and an Epic Local Pass is $699.
Passes are available at www.epicpass.com.
Ikon Pass
For the second year, Alterra Ski Company is offering it’s Ikon Pass. In Colorado that gets you unlimited access to Steamboat, Copper Mountain, Winter Park and Eldora, as well as limited access to Aspen Snowmass. An Ikon Pass will cost you $949.
Previous Ikon Pass owners can save $30 by renewing before April 24.
More information about the Ikon Pass can be found online at www.ikonpass.com.