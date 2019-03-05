The 2019/ 2020 ski season starts now, here’s a look at your pass options

COLORADO SPRINGS – Ski season is still going strong in the Colorado mountains, but now is the time to start thinking about next season.

Two major ski passes are on sale now, the Ikon Pass and the Epic Pass, and there’s a third entering the market new for the 2019/ 2020 season, the Arapahoe Basin pass.

Arapahoe Basin Season Pass

Earlier this year A-Basin announced that it was splitting from the Vail Resorts Epic Pass and would be offering it’s own pass. The cat is out of the bag and we now know that two different passes will be made available, the full season pass and the midweek pass. Right now there is no new partnership to announce.

Full Season Pass

Adult (ages 9-69): $399

Youth (ages 15-18): $279

Child (ages 6-14): $179

Child pass add-on (ages 6-14): $99

Midweek Pass (Monday- Friday)

Adult (ages 9-69): $299

Youth (ages 15-18): $219

Child (ages 6-14): $129

Child pass add-on (ages 6-14): $99

Pass Details

No black out dates

Unlimited discounted single-day lift tickets for family and friends

10% off food and beverage

10% off retails purchases at Arapahoe Sports

Three ski days at Taos Ski Valley (full season passes only)

Passes are on sale now and can be purchased at arapahoebasin.com or by calling 888-ARAPAHOE.

Epic Day Pass

Also new this year, Vail Resorts’ Epic Day Pass. The pass is customizable and is perfect or skiers or boarders who may not need an unlimited pass. Guests can pick anywhere from one to seven days on the slopes. Vail Resorts says that this new pass could offer a discount of up to 50 percent off of lift ticket window prices.

“With Epic for Everyone, we are excited to provide all of our guests with the value, flexibility and convenience that come with being a pass holder,” said Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts.

Colorado resorts includes in the Epic Day Pass include Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Crested Butte. Anyone purchasing four or more days also gets access to Telluride.

Prices start at $106 for adults and goes up to $731.

Type of Pass Adult Pricing Epic 1-Day Restricted Pass $106 Epic 1-Day Pass $125 Epic 2-Day Restricted Pass $206 Epic 2-Day Pass $242 Epic 3-Day Restricted Pass $300 Epic 3-Day Pass $352 Epic 4-Day Restricted Pass $388 Epic 4-Day Pass $456 Epic 5-Day Restricted Pass $470 Epic 5-Day Pass $553 Epic 6-Day Restricted Pass $548 Epic 6-Day Pass $645 Epic 7-Day Restricted Pass $621 Epic 7-Day Pass $731

The Epic Daily Pass along with the Epic Pass are on sale now. You can buy early with $49 dollars down and the remainder of your balance will be due in the fall. An Epic Pass will run you $939 and an Epic Local Pass is $699.

Passes are available at www.epicpass.com.

Ikon Pass

For the second year, Alterra Ski Company is offering it’s Ikon Pass. In Colorado that gets you unlimited access to Steamboat, Copper Mountain, Winter Park and Eldora, as well as limited access to Aspen Snowmass. An Ikon Pass will cost you $949.

Previous Ikon Pass owners can save $30 by renewing before April 24.

More information about the Ikon Pass can be found online at www.ikonpass.com.