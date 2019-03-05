Person taken to hospital following shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs police are investigating after they found a man with a gunshot wound in the southeast part of the city Monday night.

Police said they found a male victim around 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of Drennan Road, near the intersection of Milton E. Proby Parkway and S. Academy Boulevard.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police have not released information about the extent of his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time and no suspect information is available at this time.