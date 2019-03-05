No spring break blues here, the Pueblo Zoo has plenty to offer

PUEBLO – There’s no need to get stuck inside this spring break, the Pueblo Zoo has plenty of offers for you.

The zoo is offering special discounts of memberships, hosting daily activities and is even offering half off admission.

Half off admission day will be Wednesday, March 20. That day kids can get in for $5 and adults for $6.

March 17 to March 23 is the perfect time to get your membership, you can $10 off all regular membership pricing.

Daily activities from March 16 through the 24th include: