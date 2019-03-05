New high speed lift coming to Winter Park next season

A much needed upgrade is coming to Winter Park for the 2019/2020 winter season in the form of a brand new high speed lift!

After 30 years of service, the iconic Sunnyside Lift is to be replaced with a 6 million dollar Leitner-Poma detachable high speed six-pack lift. This new lift will increase uphill capacity by 800 people per hour and reduce ride time from eight minutes to 3.8 minutes.

In addition to the new chairlift, over $1 million will be invested in summer operations, part of an ongoing plan to revitalize Winter Park’s summer offerings. Two new base-area ropes courses will be added for this summer, along with an indoor/outdoor climbing wall, and landscaping improvements that integrate with the new village and gondola plazas to create more areas for guests to simply relax and enjoy Colorado’s incredible summer days.

Winter Park will also undergo significant enhancements to its hiking trails, furthering the resort’s commitment to on-mountain hiking, while also investing an additional $250,000 in bike trail improvements at Trestle Bike Park, the country’s premier downhill mountain bike park.

The resort also plans on spending $7 million in maintenance projects, improving service of lifts, slope-maintenance, and food/beverage offerings throughout the resort. Over the last two seasons, over $50 million has been invested into Winter Park Resort, with this year’s improvements adding to the momentum created by the popular new gondola and village plaza projects from last year.