PUEBLO – More start-ups and small businesses could be a part of Pueblo’s future.

Southern Colorado Innovation Point recently received close to $2 million in grant money from the Pueblo community and the federal government.

The group helps people helps people get their business ideas off the ground and now they want the city and county government’s help.

“The other piece is government,” said Kurt Madic with Southern Colorado Innovation Point. “So you know what we would like to do is some matching funds and a partnership from them and get other grants to help accelerate what we already have done.”

The group has helped more than 40 businesses so far.

It also wants to see future business owners in Huerfano, Fremont, and Custer Counties.