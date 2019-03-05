Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man walks away from crash, assaults police officer

COLORADO SPRINGS – Police officers arrived on the scene of a traffic crash Monday afternoon near the intersection of East Woodmen Road and Olga Wilson Way.

It was reported the driver had been drinking and just walked away from the scene of the crash.

Officers found the driver, Alexander Greenly, and tested him for drugs or alcohol.

Greenly was taken into custody for careless driving and driving under the influence. He consented to a chemical blood test and was taken to a local hospital.

While at the hospital, Greenly became physical with officers and tried to hurt them.

One officer sustained a leg injury that kept him from returning to work.

In addition to the traffic offenses, Greenly was charged with assault and attempted assault on a peace officer.

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
