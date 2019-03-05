I-70 closed east of the Eisenhower tunnel due to avalanche mitigation

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY – I-70 could be closed in both directions for up to four hours while crews remove snow from the interstate after crews triggered an avalanche in the area.

Westbound lanes of I-70 are closed at Herman Gulch and eastbound lanes are closed at Silverthorne while workers remove snow from the road.

CDOT is performing avalanche mitigation efforts along the interstate following recent slides west of that location, near Copper Mountain. Video captured one of those slides, which caught several vehicles in the eastbound lanes on Sunday.

Loveland Ski Area, which is near the location of the avalanche triggered Tuesday morning, reported a total of 34 inches of snow from last weekend’s storm.