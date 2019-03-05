Fremont County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

FREMONT COUNTY – On Tuesday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared that deputies have received numerous calls about a possible scam.

Residents reported that they received phone calls from people who identified themselves as members of the sheriff’s office and that the call was in reference to a civil matter.

Some people said when they called the phone number they got a phone tree that sounded like the sheriff’s office.

Sergeant Megan Richards said the phone tree listed former employees.

The caller then identified themselves as a sergeant with the sheriff’s office and said that there is an ongoing issue and needed to speak with them.

Sergeant Richards said, ‘”When people call and say, you know, “This is your last chance before we send deputies to your house,” that makes people nervous.”‘

The sheriff’s office wants to remind people that it will not call you asking for money or personal information for things like handling a warrant for arrest.

If you’ve received a phone call or voicemail like this do not call the number or give any money or information.

If you have questions or concerns you can meet with a deputy in person at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. You can also call FreCom dispatch at 719-276-5566.