Fountain Police seek public’s help in locating man wanted for Sexual Assault on a Child

Juan Carlos “Charlie’ Villasenor.

FOUNTAIN – The Fountain Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for Sexual Assault on a Child by a person in a position of trust.

Fountain PD said investigators are looking for 42-year-year-old Juan Carlos “Charlie’ Villasenor.

Villasenor is described as a Hispanic male, 5’5” tall, approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Fountain PD said Villasenor has family in the Denver and Greely areas and that he could be in the Wyoming area. PD also said he works construction and sings in Mariachi band.

If you have any information on Villasenor, you are asked to call the Fountain Police Department at (719) 390-5555.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
