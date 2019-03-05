El Paso County wants your input to make the fair even better

EL PASO COUNTY- El Paso County is planning this year’s edition of the county fair, and they want your input.

The Fair and Event Center is asking everyone to participate in a brief online survey to determine future programming possibilities based on your needs and interests.

When they saw quick, they mean it. The survey is just 12 questions and includes what type of preschool, youth, teen and adult programs you would attend.

If you would like to help make the fair even better than it is, you can find the full survey here.