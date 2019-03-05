Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
El Paso County wants your input to make the fair even better

EL PASO COUNTY- El Paso County is planning this year’s edition of the county fair, and they want your input.

The Fair and Event Center is asking everyone to participate in a brief online survey to determine future programming possibilities based on your needs and interests.

When they saw quick, they mean it. The survey is just 12 questions and includes what type of preschool, youth, teen and adult programs you would attend.

If you would like to help make the fair even better than it is, you can find the full survey here.

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay produces the 6 p.m. newscasts on News 5. She has worked in Southern Colorado since Oct. 2016.
Dozens of avalanches in Colorado over just days

7:49 pm
No spring break blues here, the Pueblo Zoo had plenty to offer

7:26 pm
More start-ups and small businesses could be a part of Pueblo’s future

7:22 pm
No spring break blues here, the Pueblo Zoo had plenty to offer
More start-ups and small businesses could be a part of Pueblo’s future
