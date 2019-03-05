Dr. Phil episode featuring information about Chris Watts’ confession airs Tuesday

We’re expecting to learn more information about Chris Watts’ confession after a new Dr. Phil episode airs Tuesday afternoon.

The episode is set to air at 4 p.m. Mountain time on KOAA 5 in southern Colorado. Click here for channel listings and more information about how to watch.

The Dr. Phil show said the episode will reveal information about Watts’ full confession and new details about the murder of his wife Shanann, and his daughters Bella and Celeste.

This episode is part of a two-episode special about the Watts confession. The second episode is scheduled to air next Monday afternoon.

Watts pleaded guilty last November to the murders of his pregnant wife Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, Bella Watts and Celeste Watts.

As part of his deal with prosecutors, Watts avoided the death penalty and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. He was transferred to the Dodge County Correctional Institute in Wisconsin for his own protection.

The husband and father was arrested the day after coming forward to the media asking for the safe return of his family, claiming he had no idea where they were. He later tried telling police he killed his wife when he caught her choking one of their daughters.

Prosecutors say Watts was having an extramarital affair, and believe he was trying to get away from married life. However, Watts has never told anyone why he committed the murders. We’ll likely learn more in the interview airing on Dr. Phil.