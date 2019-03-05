Douglas County DA appealing decision to throw out felony charges against Noe Gamez-Ruiz

DOUGLAS COUNTY – The Douglas County District Attorney is appealing a judge’s decision to throw out felony charges against a man accused of killing a state trooper.

Noe Gamez-Ruiz was charged with negligent homicide in the death of Trooper Cody Donahue.

Donahue was struck and killed on I-25 by a truck Ruiz was driving.

Two attempts to try Gamez-Ruiz ended in mistrials.

Last week, the judge dismissed the felony charge and said prosecutors made too many mistakes in dealing with evidence.

RELATED:

Judge declares mistrial in case against man accused of hitting CSP trooper

Mistrial declared in 2nd case involving trooper death

Prosecutors say mistrial in trooper death case is ‘soul-sucking outcome’

Felony tossed against man charged in state trooper’s death