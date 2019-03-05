Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Douglas County DA appealing decision to throw out felony charges against Noe Gamez-Ruiz

DOUGLAS COUNTY – The Douglas County District Attorney is appealing a judge’s decision to throw out felony charges against a man accused of killing a state trooper.

Noe Gamez-Ruiz was charged with negligent homicide in the death of Trooper Cody Donahue.

Donahue was struck and killed on I-25 by a truck Ruiz was driving.

Two attempts to try Gamez-Ruiz ended in mistrials.

Last week, the judge dismissed the felony charge and said prosecutors made too many mistakes in dealing with evidence.

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
