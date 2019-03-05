Crews doing controlled burn on the back of Pikes Peak Hwy

EL PASO-TELLER COUNTY – The United States Forest Service is doing a controlled burn on the back of Pikes Peak Highway Tuesday.

Fire crews will be burning slash piles on the north slope of Pikes Peak.

Smoke will be visible from Woodland Park, Ute Pass, and Cascade areas.

The efforts going on all winter long clear out downed trees and debris to reduce the amount of fuel for possible wildfires in warmer parts of the year.

As snow is still on the ground in the areas where burning is taking place there is less danger from these controlled burns.