Colorado woman shares story of being struck by lightning

GRAND LAKE – A Colorado woman is sharing her story of being struck by lightning.

Last August, Barb Stemple was returning home to her cabin in Grand Lake just after a storm had passed.

That afternoon, the sky above was clear blue when all of a sudden, it happened.

“I don’t know how to explain it,” said Stemple. “I didn’t see any flash. I didn’t feel hair standing up or anything. It was just kaboom!”

I wonder if this is what it’s like to die in the electric chair,” she said.

Stemple wasn’t struck directly. The bolt actually hit a power pole on her property.

She said she then waited three days to seek treatment because she was worried about how much it would cost. Now she says she suffers from PTSD and memory and hearing loss.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas
