Colorado Springs wants you to remove valuables from grave sites

COLORADO SPRINGS – Two cemeteries are getting a makeover, and the city needs your help.

Now through March 15, the city will be cleaning up the grounds at Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries. Families and friends are being asked to remove any items of value prior to the clean up that includes Christmas wreaths. Other items that will need to be removed, tarnished, unslightly, sun-bleached or damaged containers or flowers.

The cemeteries will allow artificial flowers in vases or attached to stones to remain. They can stay as long as their placement does not hinder mowing or other cemetery maintenance.

The city has more information posted online at Coloradosprings.gov/cemeteries. You can also call either cemetery at 719-385-6251.

Lindsay produces the 6 p.m. newscasts on News 5. She has worked in Southern Colorado since Oct. 2016.
