COLORADO SPRINGS – Burlington is celebrating a new store opening by adopting a nearby school.

On Tuesday, Burlington donated $10,000 to Carver Elementary School.

Burlington says they chose the school because of the teachers’ display of dedication and hard work.

The donation comes as may staff members are paying for classroom supplies out of their own pockets.

Burlington partners with the ‘adopt a classroom’ program. The money will be divided up for teachers’ classroom needs.