Arrest made after wild overnight pursuit

COLORADO SPRINGS – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says a person was arrested following a wild pursuit through Colorado Springs overnight.

We are waiting for the sheriff’s office to release more details, but we know that the chase started in unincorporated El Paso County and wound its way into the city.

The pursuit finally ended at the intersection of W. Colorado Avenue and 31st Street when authorities apparently used a tactical maneuver to stop the driver.

The sheriff’s office confirms one of its vehicles was rammed during the chase. No deputies were injured.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation before being booked into the Criminal Justice Center.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the suspect, or the circumstances surrounding the pursuit.

This is a developing story. We will add more information as we confirm more details.