Woman faces multiple charges for selling fake prescriptions in Pueblo

PUEBLO – A woman is in the Pueblo County jail on a $50,000 bond after police say she wrote and distributed fraudulent prescriptions and drugs.

41-year-old Connie Gill is facing multiple charges including 10 counts of identity theft, 10 counts of fraud and deceit, and one count of possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs near school grounds.

Pueblo police were contacted by a confidential informant stating Gill was selling methamphetamine and fake prescriptions.

Police organized an undercover operation where the informant set up a time and place to exchange money for drugs with Gill.

A detective, along with other members of the Narcotics Unit, followed the informant to the Value Stay Inn, 528 feet from the Christian Growth Academy K-12, where the exchange went down.

Police and the informant met at a predetermined location where the informant handed over a baggie that tested positive for an amphetamine. The bag weighed 3.7 grams with an estimated street value of $370 according to police.

The informant told police they saw a computer printer inside Gill’s hotel room that appeared to have blue prescription printer paper in it. They tried to purchase a fake prescription but Gill became suspicious and refused.

On February 27th, a judge executed a search warrant of the Value Stay Inn hotel room where Gill was suspected of selling drugs and fake prescriptions.

During the search, police found blank blue prescription papers that matched the description given by the informant, multiple written prescriptions for tablets of Alprazolam and Oxycodone, a printer with a cutting board, pieces of the same blue prescription paper, a notebook, eight various prescriptions, and a bottle of Clonazepam pills.

Pueblo police interviewed three witnesses who all claim Gill made and distributed fake prescriptions.

Besides the multiple charges Gill faces, she also could potentially face charges related to crimes committed in 2016 and 2017 including second-degree burglary, violating a protection order and criminal impersonation charges.

Gill is due back in Pueblo County court March 25th.