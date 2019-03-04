UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

Leftover snow and frigid temperatures caused numerous school districts and organizations to delay or cancel activities Monday.
The City of Colorado Springs and the City of Fountain are both on accident alert status and I-25 is snow-covered in spots this morning.
Road conditions will improve throughout the day, but conditions will likely be slick for your morning commute.
The full list of closures and delays are listed below:
School Districts:
- Academy District 20: Closed
- Canon City RE-1: Closed
- Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12: Closed
- Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
- Colorado Springs Dist. 11: Closed
- Colorado Springs Christian School: Closed
- CPCD Head Start – Closed
- Cripple Creek-Victor – 2 Hours Late
- Elizabeth School Dist. C-1 – 1 Hour Late
- Ellicott 22: Closed – No Calhan programs. No PPCC, No IBSA, no elementary matchwits. UPDATE
- Falcon District 49: Closed
- Fountain-Ft. Carson: 2 Hours Late
- Fremont/Florence RE-2: Closed, No preschool
- Fremont Co. Head Start – Closed
- Harrison D2: Closed
- Huerfano Re-1: Closed UPDATE
-
La Junta Schools – 2 Hours Late
-
La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 – 2 Hours Late, No preschool
- Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38: Closed UPDATE
- Manitou Springs SD 14: Closed
- Manzanola School: 2 Hours Late. Buses will run at 9 am
- Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60: 2 Hours Late. No transportation services.
- Peyton 23JT: Closed. No AM Preschool, No Career Start (AVP), No School of Excellence UPDATE
- Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE: 2 Hours Late
- Primero RE-2 School District – 2 Hours Late
- Pueblo City Schools D60: Closed
- Pueblo Dist. 70: Closed
- Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences – Closed
- Trinidad School District – 2 Hours Late
- Widefield 3: Closed
- Woodland Park RE-2 – 2 Hours Late
Private & Charter Schools:
- Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo – Closed
- Banning Lewis Acad.: Closed
- Blue Skies Exploration Acad. – Closed UPDATE
- CIVA Charter School: Closed
- Colorado Children’s Academy – Closed. Colorado Children’s Academy (formerly Princeton Academy) will be closed Monday. Normal hours to resume Tuesday.
- Colorado Springs Charter Acad.: Closed UPDATE
- Colorado Springs Christian Schools: Closed
- Colorado Springs Early Colleges: Closed
- The Colorado Springs School: Closed UPDATE
- Connect Charter School – Closed
- Corpus Christi Catholic School: Closed
- Divine Redeemer Catholic School: Closed
- Early Connections Learning Centers: Closed. Sand Creek location ONLY. All other locations open normal hours. UPDATE
- Evangelical Christian Acad.: Closed. Today will be an off campus instruction day. UPDATE
- Family of Christ – 2 Hour Delay Part Day Classes/Full Day Child Care Open at 630 AM
- Foundation for Successful Living – Closed
- Fountain Valley School – 10 a.m. Start
- Happyland Preschool and Kindergarten: Closed
- Holy Apostles Preschool – Closed, No preschool
- Holy Trinity Academy – 2 hours delay
- International Salon and Spa Academy – Opening at 11 am. No AM Classes. No AM AVP Classes 11 am start
- James Irwin Charter Schools – Closed. All campuses UPDATE
- James Madison Charter Academy: Closed UPDATE
- Kim School R-88 – Closed
- Lake George Charter School – 2 Hours Late
- The McClelland School – 2 Hours Late
- Monument Acad. Charter School: Closed
- Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE: Closed UPDATE
- Pikes Peak Christian School: Closed UPDATE
- Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning: Closed
- Primrose School of Briargate – Opening at 9 am. Monday
-
Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences – 2 Hour delay.SecureSet CyberSecurity Academy – 2 Hours Late
- St. John Neumann Catholic School: Closed UPDATE
- St. Mary’s High School: Closed. Faculty and Staff report at 10:00 AM. UPDATE
- St. Paul Catholic School: Closed
- St. Therese – Pueblo: Closed. St. Therese will be closeed.
- The McClelland School: Closed UPDATE
- Thomas MacLaren School: Closed
- Trinity Lutheran School – Pueblo – Closed, No AM preschool UPDATE
- The Vanguard School: Closed
Head Start Programs:
- CPCD Head Start – Closed
- Fremont Co. Head Start – Closed
- RMSER ELC/Head Start – 2 Hours Late. RMSER Early Learning Centers in Pueblo, Pueblo West, and Walsenburg.
Colleges/Universities:
- Colorado State University – Pueblo – CSU-Pueblo is on a 2-hour delay this morning for ALL campuses. Classes starting before 10a.m. are canceled. Normal operation of the Campus will begin at 10am
- IntelliTec College – CS Campus – Regular Schedule Today
- Paul Mitchell the School CS – Closed UPDATE
- Pima Medical Institute: Closed UPDATE
- Pueblo Community College – 2 Hours Late. Pueblo campus. (Fremont campus on normal schedule)
- UCCS – UCCS is on delay. Campus offices, classes and activities prior to 10 AM have been canceled. Normal campus operations will resume at 10 AM. Essential services personnel need to report to work.
Business:
- Academy School of Driving – Closed
- Adult Youth Services – 2 Hours Late
- iu GlobeLink, LLC – All offices closed. Interpreters report as scheduled. Classes canceled.
- Penrose Hospital Out Patient Rehabilitation – 2 Hours Late. First patient appointments are 9:00 am.
Churches/Synagogues:
- Entrada School-Based Health Center: Closed UPDATE
- Every Home for Christ: 2 Hours Late. Building will open at 10am
- First Baptist Church Black Forest – Closed UPDATE
- First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs – Closed
- First Presbyterian Church – No AM preschool. Morning programs canceled.
- Focus on the Family: Closed
- Friendship Assembly of God: Evening Service canceled (Sunday)
- Mountain Springs Church – 2 Hours Late
- New Life – Opening at 10 am
- Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church: Office closed UPDATE
- Pikes Peak Christian Church: Closed UPDATE
- Radiant Church – Opening at 11 am
- Temple Shalom Synagogue – 1 Hour Late, No preschool. No morning activities. Office opens at 10AM
- Vista Grande Baptist Church: 2 Hours Late. AM preschool at 9:45
Medical:
- Entrada School-Based Health Center – 2 Hours Late
- Falcon School-Based Health Center – Closed UPDATE
Military:
- Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station – DELAYED REPORTING: no earlier than 0930 hours
- Fort Carson – 2 hour delay until 0900 for non-mission essential personnel
- Peterson Air Force Base – DELAYED REPORTING: no earlier than 0930 hours
- Schriever Air Force Base – 2 Hours Late. for non-mission essential personnel
Government/Medical/Businesses/Organizations
- City of Colorado Springs: Non-essential personnel report at 10 a.m.
- Colorado Springs Housing Authority – Offices will open at 10:00 am for non-essential staff
- El Paso County: Government offices on a 2-hour delay for non-essential staff (includes all El Paso County administrative, elected offices, affiliated agencies, Public Health, Pikes Peak Workforce Center, CSU Extension, El Paso County Public Trustee, the offices of the 4th Judicial District Attorney and El Paso County Combined Courts.)
- Entrada School-Based Health Center – 2 Hours Late
- Falcon School-Based Health Center: 2 Hours Late
- Focus on the Family – Opening at 10 am
- Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center: Opening at 10:00 a.m.
- Nursing and Therapy Services of Co. – 2 Hours Late. This delay is for the Colorado Springs and Pueblo offices.
- Pueblo County Govt.: 10 a.m. start
- Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov.: 2 Hours Late
Organizations:
- A Caring Pregnancy Center – All offices closed. ACPC will resume normal hours on Tuesday. All appointments will be rescheduled UPDATE
- Building Blocks Child Care, Colorado Springs – 2 Hours Late
- Community Cupboard Food Pantry – Closed. Closed today. Emergency food distribution scheduled for Tuesday 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Closed Wednesday – regular food distribution Friday 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.UPDATE
- Focus on the Family – Opening at 10 am
- Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center – Closed today UPDATE
- Nursing and Therapy Services of Co. – 2 Hours Late. This delay is for the Colorado Springs and Pueblo offices.
- Pikes Peak Library Dist. – All PPLD locations will have a delayed opening of 11 a.m.
- Security Public Library – Closed
- Silver Key: No Home Delivered Meals/Meals on Wheels; no Connections Cafe meal service; limited Reserve & Ride transportation
- Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov. – 2 Hours Late
Follow our coverage throughout the day on the KOAA Facebook page, KOAA Twitter page and KOAA Instagram page.