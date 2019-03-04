UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

Leftover snow and frigid temperatures caused numerous school districts and organizations to delay or cancel activities Monday.

The City of Colorado Springs and the City of Fountain are both on accident alert status and I-25 is snow-covered in spots this morning.

Road conditions will improve throughout the day, but conditions will likely be slick for your morning commute.

The full list of closures and delays are listed below:

School Districts:

Academy District 20: Closed

Closed Canon City RE-1: Closed

Closed Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12: Closed

Closed Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Colorado Springs Dist. 11: Closed

Closed Colorado Springs Christian School: Closed

Closed CPCD Head Start – Closed

– Closed Cripple Creek-Victor – 2 Hours Late

– 2 Hours Late Elizabeth School Dist. C-1 – 1 Hour Late

– 1 Hour Late Ellicott 22: Closed – No Calhan programs. No PPCC, No IBSA, no elementary matchwits. UPDATE

Closed – No Calhan programs. No PPCC, No IBSA, no elementary matchwits. UPDATE Falcon District 49: Closed

Closed Fountain-Ft. Carson: 2 Hours Late

2 Hours Late Fremont/Florence RE-2: Closed, No preschool

Closed, No preschool Fremont Co. Head Start – Closed

– Closed Harrison D2: Closed

Closed Huerfano Re-1: Closed UPDATE

Closed UPDATE La Junta Schools – 2 Hours Late

La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 – 2 Hours Late, No preschool

Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38: Closed UPDATE

Closed UPDATE Manitou Springs SD 14: Closed

Closed Manzanola School: 2 Hours Late. Buses will run at 9 am

2 Hours Late. Buses will run at 9 am Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60: 2 Hours Late. No transportation services.

2 Hours Late. No transportation services. Peyton 23JT: Closed. No AM Preschool, No Career Start (AVP), No School of Excellence UPDATE

Closed. No AM Preschool, No Career Start (AVP), No School of Excellence UPDATE Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE: 2 Hours Late

2 Hours Late Primero RE-2 School District – 2 Hours Late

– 2 Hours Late Pueblo City Schools D60: Closed

Closed Pueblo Dist. 70: Closed

Closed Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences – Closed

Closed Trinidad School District – 2 Hours Late

– 2 Hours Late Widefield 3: Closed

Closed Woodland Park RE-2 – 2 Hours Late

Private & Charter Schools:

Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo – Closed

Banning Lewis Acad.: Closed

Closed Blue Skies Exploration Acad. – Closed UPDATE

– Closed CIVA Charter School: Closed

Closed Colorado Children’s Academy – Closed. Colorado Children’s Academy (formerly Princeton Academy) will be closed Monday. Normal hours to resume Tuesday.

– Closed. Colorado Children’s Academy (formerly Princeton Academy) will be closed Monday. Normal hours to resume Tuesday. Colorado Springs Charter Acad.: Closed UPDATE

Closed UPDATE Colorado Springs Christian Schools: Closed

Closed Colorado Springs Early Colleges: Closed

Closed The Colorado Springs School: Closed UPDATE

Closed UPDATE Connect Charter School – Closed

– Closed Corpus Christi Catholic School: Closed

Closed Divine Redeemer Catholic School: Closed

Closed Early Connections Learning Centers: Closed. Sand Creek location ONLY. All other locations open normal hours. UPDATE

Closed. Sand Creek location ONLY. All other locations open normal hours. UPDATE Evangelical Christian Acad.: Closed. Today will be an off campus instruction day. UPDATE

Closed. Today will be an off campus instruction day. UPDATE Family of Christ – 2 Hour Delay Part Day Classes/Full Day Child Care Open at 630 AM

– 2 Hour Delay Part Day Classes/Full Day Child Care Open at 630 AM Foundation for Successful Living – Closed

– Closed Fountain Valley School – 10 a.m. Start

– 10 a.m. Start Happyland Preschool and Kindergarten: Closed

Closed Holy Apostles Preschool – Closed, No preschool

– Closed, No preschool Holy Trinity Academy – 2 hours delay

2 hours delay International Salon and Spa Academy – Opening at 11 am. No AM Classes. No AM AVP Classes 11 am start

– Opening at 11 am. No AM Classes. No AM AVP Classes 11 am start James Irwin Charter Schools – Closed. All campuses UPDATE

– Closed. All campuses James Madison Charter Academy : Closed UPDATE

: Closed Kim School R-88 – Closed

– Closed Lake George Charter School – 2 Hours Late

– 2 Hours Late The McClelland School – 2 Hours Late

– 2 Hours Late Monument Acad. Charter School: Closed

Closed Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE: Closed UPDATE

Closed UPDATE Pikes Peak Christian School: Closed UPDATE

Closed UPDATE Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning: Closed

Closed Primrose School of Briargate – Opening at 9 am. Monday

– Opening at 9 am. Monday Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences – 2 Hour delay. SecureSet CyberSecurity Academy – 2 Hours Late

St. John Neumann Catholic School: Closed UPDATE

Closed UPDATE St. Mary’s High School: Closed. Faculty and Staff report at 10:00 AM. UPDATE

Closed. Faculty and Staff report at 10:00 AM. UPDATE St. Paul Catholic School: Closed

Closed St. Therese – Pueblo: Closed. St. Therese will be closeed.

Closed. St. Therese will be closeed. The McClelland School: Closed UPDATE

Closed UPDATE Thomas MacLaren School: Closed

Closed Trinity Lutheran School – Pueblo – Closed, No AM preschool UPDATE

– Closed, No AM preschool The Vanguard School: Closed

Head Start Programs:

CPCD Head Start – Closed

– Closed Fremont Co. Head Start – Closed

– Closed RMSER ELC/Head Start – 2 Hours Late. RMSER Early Learning Centers in Pueblo, Pueblo West, and Walsenburg.

Colleges/Universities:

Colorado State University – Pueblo – CSU-Pueblo is on a 2-hour delay this morning for ALL campuses. Classes starting before 10a.m. are canceled. Normal operation of the Campus will begin at 10am

– CSU-Pueblo is on a 2-hour delay this morning for ALL campuses. Classes starting before 10a.m. are canceled. Normal operation of the Campus will begin at 10am IntelliTec College – CS Campus – Regular Schedule Today

– Regular Schedule Today Paul Mitchell the School CS – Closed UPDATE

– Closed Pima Medical Institute: Closed UPDATE

Closed UPDATE Pueblo Community College – 2 Hours Late. Pueblo campus. (Fremont campus on normal schedule)

– 2 Hours Late. Pueblo campus. (Fremont campus on normal schedule) UCCS – UCCS is on delay. Campus offices, classes and activities prior to 10 AM have been canceled. Normal campus operations will resume at 10 AM. Essential services personnel need to report to work.

Business:

Academy School of Driving – Closed

Closed Adult Youth Services – 2 Hours Late

– 2 Hours Late iu GlobeLink, LLC – All offices closed. Interpreters report as scheduled. Classes canceled.

– All offices closed. Interpreters report as scheduled. Classes canceled. Penrose Hospital Out Patient Rehabilitation – 2 Hours Late. First patient appointments are 9:00 am.

Churches/Synagogues:

Entrada School-Based Health Center: Closed UPDATE

Closed UPDATE Every Home for Christ: 2 Hours Late. Building will open at 10am

2 Hours Late. Building will open at 10am First Baptist Church Black Forest – Closed UPDATE

– Closed First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs – Closed

– Closed First Presbyterian Church – No AM preschool. Morning programs canceled.

– No AM preschool. Morning programs canceled. Focus on the Family: Closed

Closed Friendship Assembly of God: Evening Service canceled (Sunday)

Evening Service canceled (Sunday) Mountain Springs Church – 2 Hours Late

– 2 Hours Late New Life – Opening at 10 am

– Opening at 10 am Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church: Office closed UPDATE

Office closed UPDATE Pikes Peak Christian Church: Closed UPDATE

Closed UPDATE Radiant Church – Opening at 11 am

– Opening at 11 am Temple Shalom Synagogue – 1 Hour Late, No preschool. No morning activities. Office opens at 10AM

– 1 Hour Late, No preschool. No morning activities. Office opens at 10AM Vista Grande Baptist Church: 2 Hours Late. AM preschool at 9:45

Medical:

Entrada School-Based Health Center – 2 Hours Late

– 2 Hours Late Falcon School-Based Health Center – Closed UPDATE

Military:

Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station – DELAYED REPORTING: no earlier than 0930 hours

– DELAYED REPORTING: no earlier than 0930 hours Fort Carson – 2 hour delay until 0900 for non-mission essential personnel

– 2 hour delay until 0900 for non-mission essential personnel Peterson Air Force Base – DELAYED REPORTING: no earlier than 0930 hours

– DELAYED REPORTING: no earlier than 0930 hours Schriever Air Force Base – 2 Hours Late. for non-mission essential personnel

Government/Medical/Businesses/Organizations

City of Colorado Springs : Non-essential personnel report at 10 a.m.

: Non-essential personnel report at 10 a.m. Colorado Springs Housing Authority – Offices will open at 10:00 am for non-essential staff

– Offices will open at 10:00 am for non-essential staff El Paso County: Government offices on a 2-hour delay for non-essential staff (includes all El Paso County administrative, elected offices, affiliated agencies, Public Health, Pikes Peak Workforce Center, CSU Extension, El Paso County Public Trustee, the offices of the 4th Judicial District Attorney and El Paso County Combined Courts.)

Entrada School-Based Health Center – 2 Hours Late

– 2 Hours Late Falcon School-Based Health Center: 2 Hours Late

2 Hours Late Focus on the Family – Opening at 10 am

– Opening at 10 am Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center: Opening at 10:00 a.m.

Opening at 10:00 a.m. Nursing and Therapy Services of Co. – 2 Hours Late. This delay is for the Colorado Springs and Pueblo offices.

– 2 Hours Late. This delay is for the Colorado Springs and Pueblo offices. Pueblo County Govt .: 10 a.m. start

.: 10 a.m. start Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov.: 2 Hours Late

Organizations:

A Caring Pregnancy Center – All offices closed. ACPC will resume normal hours on Tuesday. All appointments will be rescheduled UPDATE

– All offices closed. ACPC will resume normal hours on Tuesday. All appointments will be rescheduled Building Blocks Child Care, Colorado Springs – 2 Hours Late

– 2 Hours Late Community Cupboard Food Pantry – Closed. Closed today. Emergency food distribution scheduled for Tuesday 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Closed Wednesday – regular food distribution Friday 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. UPDATE

– Closed. Closed today. Emergency food distribution scheduled for Tuesday 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Closed Wednesday – regular food distribution Friday 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Focus on the Family – Opening at 10 am

– Opening at 10 am Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center – Closed today UPDATE

– Closed today Nursing and Therapy Services of Co. – 2 Hours Late. This delay is for the Colorado Springs and Pueblo offices.

– 2 Hours Late. This delay is for the Colorado Springs and Pueblo offices. Pikes Peak Library Dist. – All PPLD locations will have a delayed opening of 11 a.m.

– All PPLD locations will have a delayed opening of 11 a.m. Security Public Library – Closed

– Closed Silver Key: No Home Delivered Meals/Meals on Wheels; no Connections Cafe meal service; limited Reserve & Ride transportation

No Home Delivered Meals/Meals on Wheels; no Connections Cafe meal service; limited Reserve & Ride transportation Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov. – 2 Hours Late

Follow our coverage throughout the day on the KOAA Facebook page, KOAA Twitter page and KOAA Instagram page.